WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in murder trial for David Tronnes, man accused of strangling wife

ORLANDO, Fla. – Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of David Tronnes, who stands accused of strangling his wife in their Delaney Park home in 2018.

The state claims Tronnes beat and strangled his wife, Shanti Cooper, in April 2018, and he faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators said the couple was renovating their home and Tronnes called 911, claiming he found his wife’s body floating in the bathtub.

Jurors on Tuesday heard the hours-long interrogation of Tronnes by Orlando police.

During the interrogation video, Tronnes said he was out walking his dogs and doing yard work before he found his wife dead. Detectives said the story doesn’t add up and they believed Tronnes killed her.

During cross-examination, lawyers for Tronnes questioned the evidence.

David Tronnes and Shanti Cooper-Tronnes

“I can appreciate the idea of putting these pieces together, but isn’t this a bit of a stretch from basic circumstantial evidence?” his lawyer said.

The defense did not call any witnesses to the stand.

The state presented its closing argument Wednesday morning. The defense then followed.

The jury could begin deliberations later in the day.

