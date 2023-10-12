WATCH LIVE: Murder trial begins in Orlando for David Tronnes, man accused of strangling wife

ORLANDO, Fla. – A jury was seated Wednesday in the murder trial of David Tronnes. Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tronnes stands accused of beating and strangling his wife, Shanti Cooper, at their Delaney Park home in April 2018.

Investigators said the couple was renovating their home and Tronnes called 911, claiming he found his wife’s body floating in the bathtub.

Prosecutors said his story did not add up, however, with the medical examiner determining Cooper died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. Tronnes was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

The case received national attention and aired on CBS’ 48 Hours.

In 2021, defense lawyers claimed Tronnes was not competent to stand trial following his diagnosis of schizophrenia, but that changed earlier this year when an Orange County judge ruled Tronnes was competent to move forward.