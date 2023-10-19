JetBlue plane from Orlando diverted after passenger acted ‘erratically,’ airline says

(Seth Wenig, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A JetBlue airplane is shown at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A JetBlue flight from Orlando had to land in Jacksonville Thursday because of an erratic passenger, the airline said.

JetBlue Flight 784 took off from Orlando International Airport bound for New York’s JFK Airport at around noon.

The airline says that shortly after the flight took off, a passenger began acting erratically. The flight landed in Jacksonville and law enforcement officers took the passenger off the plane.

The flight finally landed at JFK just before 5 p.m.

No other information is available.

