Brevard deputies’ Halloween video reminds you to have ‘thriller’ safe night

Brevard deputies don zombie makeup and dance in a Halloween safety sendup of "Thriller."

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It’s almost Halloween time, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is sharing tips to help you avoid “the evil of the thriller.”

In a video the agency posted on Facebook, deputies don zombie makeup and dance to a rewritten version of Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller,” including one deputy in wearing Jackson’s red jacket.

The deputies remind viewers to make sure to have a plan with their trick-or-treating group, wear bright colors, carry glow sticks or a flashlight and check their candy before eating it.

It also includes a Vincent Price-esque monologue; “Crime occurs across the land, something our sheriff cannot stand. Thugs and punks up to no good in and round ya’ll’s neighborhood.”

You can watch the video in the Facebook post below.

