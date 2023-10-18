Here are 2023′s most popular Halloween costumes, per Google

Morgana the Witch and Vlad the Vampire helps guests conjure up the fun at Gaylord Palms’ Goblins & Giggles Weekends Halloween celebration. The resort has created 13 events and activities for the celebration.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not even Halloween yet, but leave it to the algorithmic powerhouse that is Google to decide which costumes are already 2023′s most popular.

That’s as far as Google searches are concerned, anyway. The findings come as part of a dressed up Halloween-themed Google Trends report called “Frightgeist,” drawing from the top 500 costume searches to develop national and local lists of what’s likely to be worn by trick-or-treaters or to punchbowl parties this year.

As could probably be expected, outfits related to Greta Gerwig’s pop culture phenomenon “Barbie” film top the national and local lists alike, at least when looking at the Orlando area.

“Princess” comes second in both categories as well, but you may be surprised to see where things go from there.

Below, see the first 15 top national searches, the top five local searches and some honorable mentions from the national list.

Are they what you expected? Let us know. And be sure to share your photos with us, too!

NATIONAL:

Barbie Princess Spider-Man Witch Fairy Wednesday Addams Dinosaur Cowboy Ninja Bunny Rabbit Pirate Princess Peach Clown Pumpkin

LOCAL:

Barbie Princess Wednesday Addams Pirate Star Wars

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Taylor Swift at No. 22

Renaissance at No. 46

Mascot at No. 55

1980s at No. 25 (while ”1990s” is at 66, “1970s” at 83)

Five Nights at Freddy’s at No. 91

LEGO at No. 99

Banana at No. 116

