Man faces murder charge after attack on family member at Kissimmee hotel, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a murder charge after attacking his family member at a Kissimmee hotel last week, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Alberto Jose Gonzalez-Velazquez, 34, was arrested on Oct. 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, an argument between Gonzalez-Velazquez and the victim started in a restaurant’s parking lot before the two left in a gray truck. The truck was then involved in a crash near West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Bass Road, and deputies say the suspect drove off to the Knights Inn Motel.

At the motel, the two got into a fight and “the suspect attacked the victim,” according to a release. Deputies found the victim with life-threatening injuries. Officials said deputies responded to the hotel after receiving reports of a shooting but did not state the victim’s specific injuries.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to the hospital and died on Oct. 22, officials said.

Gonzalez-Velazquez was originally booked into the Polk County Jail for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but he is now facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge.

