Disney World monorail riders evacuated after flat tire near Epcot

A Disney monorail is stuck on the tracks, requiring passengers to be evacuated.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Crews had to evacuate passengers Tuesday morning from a monorail at Walt Disney World after it became stuck.

A spokesperson with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District confirmed monorail yellow was stuck on the track, and crews from Reedy Creek Fire and Orange County Fire Rescue responded and removed people from the vehicle.

Disney World officials say the monorail got a flat tire near the Epcot parking lot toll plaza.

Kris Lenk, who shared photos of the evacuation with News 6, said he heard a loud bang and smelled burning rubber before the monorail stopped.

No one was hurt, and 71 people were evacuated, according to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Passengers are evacuated after a Disney monorail became stuck on the tracks. (Kris Lenk)

Crews investigate after a Disney monorail became stuck on the tracks. (Kris Lenk)

