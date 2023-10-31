Your Florida Daily: Sex offender accused of luring boys with cash, police search for ‘Booty Patrol’ impersonating cops

Police in Brevard County are asking for more victims to come forward after they say a man lured a 12-year-old boy into his car and tried to get a 14-year-old to do the same thing.

Records show Daniel Violi, 33, has been registered as a sex offender since 2021 and was on probation after being released from prison in April.

Six months later, Violi is back behind bars after Palm Bay police say he lured the boy into his car by offering him $20 to do some chores as this home.

Police say Violi exposed himself and the victim got away after refusing sexual advances.

During the investigation, a second victim was identified. Detectives say Violi did something similar with a 14-year-old in June.

The victim in that case also rejected Violi’s attempts and ran away.

Violi remains in jail without bond and the Palm Bay police chief says this case should serve as a reminder to parents to warn their kids about talking to strangers.

A cryptic message from lawyers for the happiest place on Earth.

According to court papers filed this week, Disney says the company won’t be the last entity to be punished over supporting a “disfavored viewpoint.”

Disney is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis in federal court - claiming its free speech rights were violated.

The Disney lawsuit says DeSantis unconstitutionally took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in retaliation after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

Disney goes on to say “if the line is not drawn here, there is no line at all.”

Disney is also battling the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in state court in Orlando.

Photos shared by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office show a truck with "Booty Patrol" in big letters. Police are asking anyone who has been pulled over by the truck to contact law enforcement. (DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in Southwest Florida want you to keep your eyes peeled for an elusive pickup truck they say is impersonating law enforcement.

The white Chevy Silverado, which has “Booty Patrol” in big green letters on the side, also appears to be equipped with red and blue lights.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the Booty Patrol truck has been spotted around the state and that anyone who has been pulled over should send a tip to investigators.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to raise awareness about a vehicle equipped with red and blue lights... Posted by DeSoto County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 30, 2023

Random Florida Fact

If you’re looking for some creepy window shopping, check out the amazing collection of circus memorabilia and sideshow antiques at a store called “Old Ghost.”

It opened in downtown Hollywood, Florida, in 2017 and serves as a mini museum as well as a place to buy the most unique antiques from the 1920s to the 1960s.

They also have a section of newer items for sale that are made by local artists as well as a tattoo shop!

