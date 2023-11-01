Law enforcement shows presence for downtown Orlando Halloween crowds

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando was busy Tuesday evening for this year’s Halloween celebration. Orlando police rode on bicycles and could be seen along Orange Avenue in downtown as the evening progressed.

Sherry Taulbee said she decided on a last-minute pub crawl this Halloween.

“We wanted to make sure we get here on time. Actually, we are enjoying it. We don’t feel scared at all. Everyone has been great,” Taulbee said. “Every place we went to told us what to look for, what to do, what to eat. It’s been great.

Ann Aksell said recent incidents have her more cautious.

“Just a little concerned about what happened on Tampa. So that’s a little sad, so that’s why we got here a little early to feel things out,” Aksell.

Over the weekend, Tampa police said 18 people were shot and two were injured after gunfire rang out following a Halloween celebration in Ybor City.

On Monday, Orlando police said a man was kidnapped and then shot by one of his captives when the victim attempted to escape from the vehicle in downtown Orlando near Rosalind and Central.

About a week prior on Oct. 25, Orlando police released video of Antonio Jones, Jr.

Law enforcement said he is responsible for the Halloween 2021 shooting in downtown Orlando. OPD said he is facing attempted murder, battery and several other felony charges.

Avry Webb said he felt safe downtown on Halloween because of the law enforcement presence.

“I’ve always felt safe down here. It’s quite open, with cops at every corner to feel safe,” he said.

