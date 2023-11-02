1 hospitalized after nighttime shooting at Orlando gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured on Wednesday night after a shooting in Orlando, according to the police department.
Police told News 6 that the shooting happened at a Wawa gas station along North John Young Parkway shortly before 11 p.m.
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another man was taken into custody following the shooting, police said.
No additional information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: