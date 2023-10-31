83º
Arrest made in shooting death of man at Orlando apartment complex

Trevon Anthony Lamons, 25, arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Trevon Anthony Lamons, 25. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a man at an Orlando apartment complex earlier this month.

Dexter Eugene Owens, 34, was shot to death on Oct. 12 at the Dover Gardens Apartments.

The Orlando Police Department said he was found with several gunshot wounds inside the doorway of one of the apartments.

Police said Trevon Anthony Lamons was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into a dwelling.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

