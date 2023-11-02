Greek Fest returns to Orlando. Here’s everything to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Greek food, music and fun are coming to Orlando this weekend.

For three days, the Orlando Greek Fest is serving up authentic foods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Here are the hours:

Friday, Nov. 3 — 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Music will be performed by “A Night in Athens” and dance performances will go on all weekend by members of the church’s hellenic dance program.

Guests will be able to enjoy delicious food all weekend long. Some of the menu items include:

Spanakopita - Spinach, feta cheese and fresh herbs wrapped in phyllo dough

Dolmades - Stuffed grape leaves with rice, beef and herbs

Gyro Sandwich - Beef and lamb meat with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki wrapped in pita bread.

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner - Grilled chicken on a stick, greek rice, greek style beans

Saganaki - Vlahotiri cheese flamed with brandy, served with pita

Loukoumades - Greek donuts drizzled with honey and cinnamon

Baklava - Phyllo with walnuts and honey syrup

The church is located at 1217 Trinity Woods Lane in Maitland. There will be parking available at the church’s parking lot for $10, though there will also be shuttles picking up guests at the office buildings on the corner of Wymore and Hope roads, according to the church.

Admission for the event is free. Click here to view the performance schedule and full menu.

