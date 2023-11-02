56º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Lake Eola readies for 52nd annual Fall Fiesta in the Park

Road closures begin Friday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Lake Eola, Orange County, Central Florida Happenings, Fall Fiesta In The Park
Fall Fiesta in the Park (CITY OF ORLANDO)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando’s Lake Eola comes alive this weekend for the 52nd annual Fall Fiesta in the Park.

Fall Fiesta in the Park is free to enter, as well as pet friendly, according to organizers.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, featuring live entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, a kids’ play area and more.

Road closures are planned from 1 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday on Eola Drive from E Robinson to E Washington Street and on E Robinson Street from N Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive. For information on parking, click here.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The East Lawn stage entertainment schedule is as follows:

Saturday:

  • ON Pointe Dance Academy | 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Max Miller | 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Hello Sister | 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday:

  • David Diaz | 12 p.m. to 1p.m.
  • Jonathan O’Glive | 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the event at its website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email