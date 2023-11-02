Lake Eola readies for 52nd annual Fall Fiesta in the Park

Fall Fiesta in the Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando’s Lake Eola comes alive this weekend for the 52nd annual Fall Fiesta in the Park.

Fall Fiesta in the Park is free to enter, as well as pet friendly, according to organizers.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, featuring live entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, a kids’ play area and more.

Road closures are planned from 1 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday on Eola Drive from E Robinson to E Washington Street and on E Robinson Street from N Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive. For information on parking, click here.

The East Lawn stage entertainment schedule is as follows:

Saturday:

ON Pointe Dance Academy | 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Max Miller | 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hello Sister | 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday:

David Diaz | 12 p.m. to 1p.m.

Jonathan O’Glive | 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the event at its website.

