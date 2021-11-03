50th annual Lake Eola Fall Fiesta returns to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 50th annual Lake Eola Fall Fiesta is returning to downtown Orlando this weekend.

The free event will take place Saturday and Sunday with more than 200 artists, crafters and food vendors, according to their website. Executive Director Bettielee Sansone said the artists and crafters will bring fine art, fine crafts, candles, paintings, ceramics and woodwork to the event.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

On top of the unique items being brought to Lake Eola, there will also be a variety of food vendors to try — from arepas to smoothies to barbecue and more. There will also be live music to enjoy from McIntyre, a Celtic band, and musician Steve Morre on guitar, according to Sansone.

Ad

Sansone said there is parking is available at the public library parking garage at Central Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue and another parking garage on Palmetto Avenue off Robinson Street.

As for COVID-19 protocols, Sansone said the booths will be distanced and this year, the number of vendors has been limited to follow guidelines.

The two-day event will kick off at 10 a.m. each day and end at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: