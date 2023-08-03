WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Orlando breaks ground on Lake Eola ‘pocket park’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will join city commissioners, including District 4′s Patty Sheehan, to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning for a pocket-sized expansion of Lake Eola Park.

The 0.12-acre parcel at the northeast corner of East Central Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue, across from the Orlando Public Library, had been occupied by several businesses in recent memory, such as a barber shop and a 7-Eleven.

A news release described how $3.25 million raised in partnership with the Orlando Land Trust and another $1.625 million in Community Redevelopment Agency funding — or $4.875 million total — is reportedly what it cost to acquire the property and donate it to the city.

The expansion will feature large sidewalks, artwork, shade trees, new benches, native landscaping and updated lighting, according to the release, with most of that shown in renders of the project.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

"Lake Eola Pocket Park" Rendering 1, City of Orlando (Borrelli + Partners)

Completion of the “pocket park” is expected in the fall, according to the city.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will also include Lynn Long, vice president and treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Orlando Land Trust.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: