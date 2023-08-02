1 arrested, 2 wanted in Orlando ‘bank jugging’ cases amid uptick in thefts

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested and two more are wanted following a series of “bank jugging” cases in Orlando, according to the police department.

On Wednesday afternoon, police issued a warning about a “major uptick” in bank jugging crimes, which involve thieves who burglarize vehicles after watching victims withdraw money from a bank.

According to police, the thefts normally take just seconds, and its been an issue throughout Central Florida, with victims in the region already losing more than $100,000 combined since March.

BANK JUGGING PSA: The Orlando Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is seeing what they consider a "major uptick" in bank jugging crimes throughout the city. Bank jugging is a vehicle burglary where the victim is watched and targeted after withdrawing money from a bank. pic.twitter.com/Nv1tAjdR54 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 2, 2023

Police later said that Shawn Glenn, 42, was arrested following two such cases in April and May where he targeted a 90-year-old man and stole thousands of dollars left inside vehicles.

According to police, Glenn faces several charges, including burglary and grand theft.

Police said Glenn targeted two victims in Orlando back in April and May, taking several thousands of dollars. (Orlando Police Department)

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Broderick Graves, 24, and Michael Fisher, 24, who have been linked to bank jugging cases across the country, the police department announced.

Broderick Graves, 24 (left) and Michael Fisher, 24 (right) (Orlando Police Department)

Police said that in May, one of the two men was inside an Orlando bank watching customers while the other was outside. The victim’s car window was eventually smashed, and thousands of dollars were stolen, police added.

Investigators said that both Graves and Fisher have ties to gangs in Houston.

Police said Broderick Graves and Michael Fisher were linked to several bank jugging cases across the country. (Orlando Police Department)

The Orlando Police Department is also providing the following tips to stay safe from future bank jugging cases.

When banking, be aware of your surroundings and people inside and outside of the bank.

Hide your cash before walking out of the bank. Don’t flaunt a money bag or envelope.

Be on the lookout for anyone you believe might be following you.

Try to go directly to your final destination with no extra stops.

If you have to make a stop for another errand, do not leave cash anywhere in your vehicle.

If you see something suspicious or if something doesn’t feel right, don’t hesitate to call 911.

