Ocoee police warn of ‘bank jugging’ crime trend

OCOEE, Fla. – A Central Florida police department is warning residents of a crime trend they are seeing called “bank jugging,” according to their social media post.

The Ocoee Police Department said the crime describes suspects who sit in bank parking lots and watch customers enter and leave the building. The suspects then follow the customers to their next destination and look for an opportunity to burglarize their vehicle or rob them.

Officers offered the following tips to be aware of when banking.

Occupied vehicles backed into parking spaces with a clear view of bank doors, ATM machines or commercial drive-thru lanes.

Vehicles with dark tinted windows with little or no visibility of occupants.

Vehicles changing spaces for no apparent reason.

Vehicles with multiple occupants

Ocoee police advised residents to always be aware of your surroundings and to conceal money before leaving the bank.

They also warned about carrying bank bags, envelopes or coin boxes that can easily be seen and said to not leave them inside your vehicle at your next destination.

According to the department’s social media post, if you suspect you are being followed, call police for assistance.

