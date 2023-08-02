73-year-old man missing, endangered out of Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a 73-year-old man had gone missing out of Orlando and is considered endangered.

Humberto ‘Bob’ Leppe was last seen Monday afternoon off Baywest Neighbors Circle, deputies said.

Leppe is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, white socks and gray shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The concern for Leppe’s well-being stems from medication that he requires, but does not have, deputies said.

Anyone with knowledge of Leppe’s whereabouts was urged to call 911.

MISSING ENDANGERED: Humberto Leppe, 73 - last seen around 1:00 pm on 7/31 off of Baywest Neighbors Cir. in Orlando. He was wearing a white shirt, grey shorts, white socks and grey shoes. There is concern for his well-being as he does not have his required medication. Any info?… pic.twitter.com/JWPartJ33c — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 2, 2023

