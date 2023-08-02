91º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

73-year-old man missing, endangered out of Orlando, deputies say

Humberto ‘Bob’ Leppe last seen Monday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Missing
Humberto ‘Bob’ Leppe, 73 (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a 73-year-old man had gone missing out of Orlando and is considered endangered.

Humberto ‘Bob’ Leppe was last seen Monday afternoon off Baywest Neighbors Circle, deputies said.

Leppe is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, white socks and gray shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The concern for Leppe’s well-being stems from medication that he requires, but does not have, deputies said.

Anyone with knowledge of Leppe’s whereabouts was urged to call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email