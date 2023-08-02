88º
Subject wanted for questioning after man found dead in crashed vehicle in Orlando

Dead man’s injuries ‘not consistent with a crash,’ police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a man was found dead in a crashed vehicle near downtown Orlando last month, a potential cash reward has been announced for information that can help police find a subject who was reportedly with the victim earlier that morning.

Officers on July 8 responded to the area of Summerlin Avenue and Palmer Street, locating the vehicle with the man inside. The Orlando Police Department noted the man’s injuries were “not consistent with a crash,” adding detectives had already begun looking into the case as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Crimeline shared a flyer on social media stating cash rewards of up to $5,000 and $10,000 were up for grabs upon receipt of tips revealing the whereabouts and/or identity of a male — pictured in the flyer — who investigators stated was with the victim between 7:15 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. the morning of July 8 in downtown Orlando.

The subject is wanted for questioning in the case, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of the subject’s identity, or with additional information on the homicide, was urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or Orlando police at 911.

No other details were shared.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

