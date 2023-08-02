Subject wanted for questioning after man found dead in crashed vehicle in Orlando

After a man was found dead in a crashed vehicle near downtown Orlando last month, a potential cash reward has been announced for information that can help police find a subject who was reportedly with the victim earlier that morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a man was found dead in a crashed vehicle near downtown Orlando last month, a potential cash reward has been announced for information that can help police find a subject who was reportedly with the victim earlier that morning.

Officers on July 8 responded to the area of Summerlin Avenue and Palmer Street, locating the vehicle with the man inside. The Orlando Police Department noted the man’s injuries were “not consistent with a crash,” adding detectives had already begun looking into the case as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Crimeline shared a flyer on social media stating cash rewards of up to $5,000 and $10,000 were up for grabs upon receipt of tips revealing the whereabouts and/or identity of a male — pictured in the flyer — who investigators stated was with the victim between 7:15 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. the morning of July 8 in downtown Orlando.

The subject is wanted for questioning in the case, police said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Orlando Police Department needs the communities help identifying the subject in the poster. Do you know him? Give an anonymous tip at https://t.co/kNfWvtSKu8 pic.twitter.com/LMreysaWLy — Crimeline (@CrimelineFL) August 2, 2023

Anyone with knowledge of the subject’s identity, or with additional information on the homicide, was urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or Orlando police at 911.

No other details were shared.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: