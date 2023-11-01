Invent, create, be curious: Maker Faire returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Where can you learn to solder, witness fighting robots and see a skunk-shaped art car? Well, at the Orlando Maker Faire, of course.

This hip happening bills itself at “The Greatest Show & Tell On Earth” and takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Central Florida Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The nonprofit and family-friendly event features local do-it-yourself science, art, rockets, robots, crafts, technology, music, hands-on-activities, according to its website.

Organizers promise more than 250 exhibits and hands-on activities at the two-day event featuring Princesses with Powertools, Star Cosplay, and The Royal Trumpets, to name a few.

Central Florida – here’s your chance to get weird, creative and inspired.

