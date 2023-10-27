Bounce the City in Orlando is inflatable fun for all ages

ORLANDO, Fla. – Families can jump for joy as the largest touring inflatable festival is popping up in Orlando.

Starting Saturday and every weekend through Nov. 19th, Bounce The City will be open at The Florida Mall.

“When people hear inflatables, they think birthday parties. They don’t realize the scale of this event,” Event Production Manager Katie Stanley said.

The immersive family attraction contains eight different interactive inflatables.

For thrill-seekers, there is a record-setting obstacle course, named The Giant, which is more than 900 feet long.

“It’s tiring, so if the adults get tired there is a rest section where you can kind of take a breather and let the kids play,” Stanley said.

Kids of all ages can also dive into fun at Balls in the Mall, which combines a large bounce house with several ball pits.

Another popular attraction is a bouncing nightclub experience called The Headphone Disco Dome.

“It’s kind of like a silent disco. You get headphones, you pick the station you want to bounce to,” Stanley said. “We have DJs in our largest ball pit. There’s over a hundred thousand balls in there.”

The event also includes a “Bounce Cafe” featuring food trucks and a relaxing patio for grown-ups.

The co-founder of the event described the experience itself as a playful inflatable

festival set to turn parking lots across the nation into vivacious and vibrant springy wonderlands.

“We’ve developed a series of incredible attractions that are visually stunning and highly interactive specifically for this project,” Cameron Craig said. “We’ve focused on making this event unique and hugely entertaining for every age.

Tickets for Bounce The City start at $23 for a 90-minute pass and can be purchased at https://bouncethecity.com

