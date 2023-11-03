8 students ‘whipped’ by pastor during class at Orlando prep school, parents claim

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police responded to a preparatory school in Orlando on Thursday following reports of a pastor “whipping” students with a belt during class.

News 6 found police outside the school near 1960 Bruton Blvd. responding to a call about a “general disturbance.”

A parent told News 6 that his son was one of eight students struck by the pastor at St. Mark Preparatory School. According to the parent, a teacher at the school pointed students out to the pastor, who then whipped them.

That parent explained he went to speak with the pastor about the incident, and the pastor said the “kids volunteered for it” as a game. Now, the father is saying his son has a bruise.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

He added that the pastor is not in the class every day and is not a school employee.

Another parent said that her fourth-grade child was also one of the students struck by the pastor. She explained that she received a phone call from the school about an “incident” earlier in the day.

A group of parents outside the school on Thursday were demanding that the pastor be arrested. They said that they want the teacher held accountable for her role, as well.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: