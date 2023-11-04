Greater Orlando Heart Walk celebrates survivors and honors those lost to heart disease

Greater Orlando Heart Walk at the University of Central Florida on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s one of the largest walks in Central Florida, and Saturday morning, organizers of the 2023 Greater Orlando Heart Walk say nearly 20,000 took part.

It was a walk to celebrate survivors and honor those who’ve lost their lives to heart disease and strokes.

The walk was put on by the American Heart Association in collaboration with AdventHealth and HCA Florida Healthcare in part to bring awareness about heart disease. It was held at the University of Central Florida.

“It’s our walk to save lives this year and we’re so excited,” said Heather Maloney, executive director of the Greater Orlando American Heart Assocation. “The Heart Walk is important because cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of all Americans. So we walk today to make sure we are helping create healthier lives.”

Last year’s Heart Walk brought out 10,000 people. This year, organizers say the walk brought out close to 20,000 people.

The theme for the walk was, “I Walk to Save Lives.”

So many people came out with their own stories, such as Kristin Green-Vogt. She told News 6 she was walking for her 6-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

“She was diagnosed with congenital heart defect April 18 this year, we knew nothing about it and we did the surgery on May 8 so we’re almost 6 months healed and she’s amazing,” Green said.

Kennedy was a walk ambassador for this year’s Greater Orlando Heart Walk.

Green got emotional being surrounded by family, close friends and so many others who came out to show support and share their stories as she reflected on her own daughter’s journey.

“She did just such a great job so it’s exciting to celebrate her,” Green said, talking about her daughter’s fight.

Green said she’s blessed and wants others to hear this.

“I think it’s just to trust the doctors, make sure you’re being checked up, this isn’t anything we had ever heard about before regarding her,” Green said.

To find out more about the organization and Saturday’s walk, click here.

