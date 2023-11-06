Shopper finds human skull in Florida thrift store

A shopper noticed the skull in the Halloween section of a thrift store in North Fort Myers and recognized it to be human.

A shopper got a post-Halloween scare when they discovered a human skull at a Florida thrift store on Saturday.

The shopper, who happened to be an anthropologist, noticed the skull in the Halloween section of a thrift store in North Fort Myers and recognized it to be human, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the store on North Cleveland Avenue and recovered the skull.

“Based upon the observations of detectives on scene, the skull is believed to be that of a human,” read a new release in part.

According to the store owner, the skull was located in a storage unit that was purchased years prior.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will work in conjunction with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office to facilitate further testing of the skull, the release stated,

Deputies said this case is not suspicious in nature.

