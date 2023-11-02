Bear goes ‘trick-or-treating’ in Central Florida neighborhood, video shows

LAKE MARY, Fla. – It was no costume, but a real-life bear that waltzed up to a Lake Mary home on Halloween, keen on leaving with a belly full of sugar.

Video provided to News 6 shows what appears to be a black bear leaning against a table in the home’s front yard, helping itself to a spread of pumpkins and Halloween candy.

From out of the crowd observing the bear, children can be heard commenting on the wild animal’s poor table manners.

One of the kids can be heard chiding, “With the wrapper, though?”

News 6 earlier in October reported on what Seminole County commissioners called a significant decrease in bear-related calls for service that’s been attributed to the county’s advocacy for bear-resistant trash cans.

“They’ve gone from No. 1 or 2 number of calls for all of our 67 counties, down to No. 7,” said Mike Orlando, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Bear Program coordinator.

It remains unclear at the time of this report whether FWC was called to confront the candy-consuming bear.

In general, you’re advised to not approach a bear should you ever see one this close. Contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) if you feel threatened by a bear, if you observe a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear, or to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them.

