Lake County unveils ‘Veterans’ Wall of Honor.’ Here’s how to add a name

TAVARES, Fla. – Lake County on Friday unveiled its new “Veterans’ Wall of Honor” during a ceremony in Tavares.

The wall is located in front of the Lake County Administration Building along West Main Street, fitted with a digital screen which displays the names and branches of local veterans.

“I hope that they can thank God for those on that wall because, see, those are people in this county — from this county — who served, and I hope when they see that sign, it dawns upon them that these are the people who paid for our freedom,” said Theo Bob, a U.S. Army veteran attending the ceremony.

Not only that, but the county will periodically add new online submissions to the wall.

Only the names that were accepted between May 1 and Oct. 15 will appear in time for Veterans Day, but those added through April 30, 2024, will be added on Memorial Day, according to the county.

Submitters will be asked to provide a veteran’s first and last name, their branch or branches and their discharge type. Those using the form will also be asked to provide their own first name.

Learn a bit more and submit a veteran’s name at lakecountyfl.gov.

