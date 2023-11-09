More veterans are facing food insecurity. Soldiers’ Angels offers help with monthly distribution

ORLANDO, Fla. – This weekend we’ll be celebrating Veterans Day. It’s a chance to honor those who have served our country.

But sadly, too many veterans and active duty service members find themselves struggling to get by.

This week’s Getting Results Award winners are trying to change that.

Each month, volunteers from Soldiers’ Angels set up to serve those who served.

Dozens gather on the third Friday of each month in the parking lot outside Lake Baldwin V.A. Outpatient Clinic in Orlando.

Tents and card tables are stacked with bags and boxes of groceries. Volunteers like Jeremy Lam sort packages of beef, pork, chicken and turkey. He assembles them in bags so they can be easily handed out.

Jeremy Lam sorts frozen meat at the Soldiers' Angels food distribution event (WKMG-TV)

Lam, an Air Force veteran, is usually one of the first to arrive. On this day, he woke up at 5:30 a.m. to get an early start.

“We were excited to go,” Lam said. “I love volunteering. It’s a joy to give back to my fellow veterans.”

Lam served eight years as a lab tech and linguist until he suffered and injury and was discharged. Lam suffers from PTSD, insomnia and has cataracts. He says volunteering with Soldiers’ Angels is a way to keep busy and give back.

“I don’t work, unfortunately. It’s OK because I like volunteering. It’s my way of giving back.”

Air Force veteran, Jeremy Lam, helps distribute food at the Soldiers' Angels food distribution event. (WKMG-TV)

Marine Corp. veteran Jason Humphries pulled through in his SUV. He coasted slowly through the line with the rear hatch open so volunteers could load it up and keep the cars moving.

Humphries served from 1990 to 1996. He’s disabled and says he’s having a hard time getting his benefits.

“All these people have gotten me almost to tears. I’m so happy,” Humphries said from behind the wheel. “If this organization wasn’t here, I would not be able to have enough food to make it for the next month.”

Cheryl Sims Soldiers' Angels Area Director makes an announcement at the Orlando food distribution event. (WKMG-TV)

Cheryl Sims, area director for the Orlando chapter of Soldiers’ Angels, said she’s seen an increase in people like Humphries coming through. This month, Soldiers’ Angels served 210 families. Sims said registration filled up in nine minutes.

“In all the years I’ve been around veterans, I didn’t realize the low income and the food insecurity that they experience. I’m so glad that Soldiers’ Angels is able to meet that need.”

Soldiers’ Angels provides a wide variety of services that benefit all those in the military-connected community.

“Our purpose is to provide resources, aid, comfort and support to military and veterans and their families,” Sims said. “The V.A. is wonderful. They’ve got food pantries, but it’s just not enough. We’re finding that food insecurity is so great in our area.”

Erika Spence, storytelling and communications manager for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, says their online “food finder” tool is being accessed upwards of 150% more than a year ago.

“We’re post-pandemic but we’re still distributing food at a pandemic level,” Spence said. “In Central Florida, one in eight of our neighbors are facing food insecurity for one reason or another. That could be because they are a disabled veteran and living on fixed income. That could be because the rising prices and cost of living in our community is becoming unattainable.”

Jeremy Lam is one of those neighbors. Lam is a distribution volunteer but he and his family also rely on the groceries to complement their fixed income. Lam lives with his parents.

“We’re at a food deficiency right now,” Lam said. “My parents don’t get much money. So I use the food pantry as a source to help them out.”

Fewer veterans face homelessness now than in years past, according to the Homeless Point In Time Count. In 2022, the VA estimated that there were 33,129 homeless veterans, down about 55% since 2010.

Census data tells us the percentage of veterans in poverty is less than the civilian population but the change, up or down, follows a similar track year to year.

Service Members or Veterans in need can register to attend and receive food support for themselves and their families. Each event serves 200 Service Members/Veterans with approximately 75 pounds of quality produce, meat and non-perishables. This amount of food could produce up to two weeks of meals for a family of four.

Volunteers are always needed to package and hand out the food.

