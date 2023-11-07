77º
Orlando celebrates Veterans Day with 24th annual parade

Hosted by News 6′s Crystal Moyer and Trooper Steve

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando once again honored those who served with a Veterans Day parade through downtown on Saturday.

Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Veterans Advisory Council honored the men and women of the armed forces at the 24th annual parade, with our coverage hosted by News 6 Anchor and Insider Guide Crystal Moyer and News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve.

The parade began at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue, turning left on Central Boulevard, left on Rosalind Avenue and ending at Robinson Street.

After the parade, attendees can continue celebrating and honoring our veterans at the Veterans Day Celebration event at Lake Eola Park. Find parking and modes of transportation on the downtown parking guide by clicking here.

The celebration and veterans’ information fair will feature music, food and fun, according to the city’s website.

You can also view a comprehensive list of Veterans Day celebrations throughout Central Florida by clicking here.

