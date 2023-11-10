Man stabbed to death at Florida Publix, sparking search

Winter Haven police said they are searching for the identities of those pictured here.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A man was stabbed to death at a Publix in Polk County on Thursday, leading to a search for the suspects involved, according to the police department.

Police said that the stabbing happened at a Publix in the Northgate Shopping Center.

Investigators released images of those involved in the stabbing incident, asking the public for help in identifying them.

Police are searching for the identities of those involved in the fatal stabbing. (Winter Haven Police Department)

Anyone with information on the people seen in the photos is urged to contact detectives at 863-837-0946 or 863-401-2256.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: