Winter Haven man faces murder charge in Hillsborough County shooting, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Haven man arrested in Hillsborough County is accused of murder in the shooting death of another person there Saturday night, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Hillsborough deputies responded around 11:20 p.m. to the 5500 block of Deeson Road, an area with some Lakeland-designated addresses yet located around 400 feet west of the county line with Polk.

Deputies arrived to find that Shannon Owens, 31, had already been detained by several witnesses of the shooting, a news release states.

Homicide detectives determined that the victim had arrived at the property and made verbal contact with Owens before a gunshot was heard soon after. The victim suffered an upper-body gunshot wound and Owens was allegedly seen attempting to remove the victim’s body, according to the release.

“I commend the work of our deputies and detectives who worked hard to determine what happened and hold the person responsible for this murder accountable,” Chronister said in a statement.

Owens faces charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm as well as drugs, battery and probation violation charges connected to three out-of-county warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

