Thousands of children’s nightgowns recalled due to burn hazard

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of children’s nightgowns purchased through a popular online website have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMOONZZZ, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The nightgowns were sold exclusively online at Amazon from June 2019 through May 2022.

The nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear and pose a risk of burn injuries to child, the safety commission said

They were sold in various colors and in several sizes, the CPSC said.

The recall involves two styles of iMOONZZZ-branded 95% cotton and 5% spandex children’s nightgowns, that were sold individually or as a set of three. The nightgowns have a flower print and were sold in blue, pink and white and in the following sizes:

3-4T

5-6 Years

6-7 Years

7-8 Years

8-9 Years

10-12 Years

They also have”iMOONZZZ, Made in China,” and the washing instructions printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

