Winter Springs to honor veteran with ‘Hometown Hero’ award for Veterans Day

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The city of Winter Springs will award a local veteran with its Hometown Hero award during its annual Veterans Day Tribute on Saturday.

Capt. Laurel Ross’ military career started in college when she joined ROTC. From there, she went on to serve for eight years.

“I served in Fort Hood, Texas, and then I went to Panama, but I was a pilot, so I flew all over the world,” Ross said. “Some of the highlights were ferrying aircraft from Fort Hood, Texas, over to Germany and to Italy.”

During her time as a pilot, Ross received several awards — including being named a distinguished honor graduate from her flight school — and received the Senior Army Aviator badge, the Airborne badge and the Air Assault badge.

Recently, Ross said her involvement in the American Legion Memorial Post 243 in Oviedo has brought her the most fulfillment.

“We serve veterans, so we find ways to serve our community and serve veterans,” Ross said.

Ross played a role in bringing Florida’s Fallen Memorial to Oviedo.

The memorial displays over 400 photos, biographies and crosses for a week leading up to Memorial Day.

“We recognize all Floridians that perished while on active duty since 9/11. There’s over 400 people that we recognize,” Ross said. “That’s a lot.”

Ross said that as a veteran, there is always a desire to give back even after serving in the military. She said the desire to make sure veterans’ sacrifices are recognized motivates her to continue.

“We do it so that our community realizes what an impact the veterans have in our community,” Ross said. “We do it so that, you know, unfortunately, when veterans came back from Vietnam, there was not great reception, and we don’t ever, ever want that to happen again. So we want to make sure that the sacrifices that not just the veteran, but the veterans’ families have made are recognized.

Now, her efforts are being recognized. This Veterans Day, Capt. Ross will be awarded the city of Winter Springs’ Hometown Hero award after she was nominated by a fellow servicemember and friend.

United States Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran Michael Segura said that as soon as he met Capt. Ross, he quickly began to see her dedication to her community and fellow veterans.

“A lot of times, the leaders aren’t as recognized as the people who are doing most of the work,” Segura said. “But all of it comes from the top. And she’s been a great commander. A great leader.”

If you’re interested in attending the city’s Veterans Day Tribute, it will be at the Winter Springs Veterans and Military Service Memorial corner of Blumberg Boulevard and Tuskawilla Road from 6-7 p.m.

