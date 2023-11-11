Veterans Day forecast: Partly cloudy with a few showers around

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Saturday! The forecast is looking pretty good across Central Florida for all Veterans Day events.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a 20-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few downpours are possible as showers begin to pop up. Afternoon highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s.

If you’re heading out to the Orlando Veterans Day parade today, the weather will be hot and humid with a chance for an isolated shower or two.

Forecast

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

A cold front is expected to pass through the area on Sunday, initiating a few showers and storms.

Daytime highs are expected to climb into the middle 80s. As that front exits, the winds are expected to pick up across the area.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: