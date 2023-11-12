‘Huge boost:’ Orlando restaurant sees dollar signs with EDC, upcoming Florida Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people were wrapping up their third and final day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Camping World Stadium.

With the upcoming Florida Classic next Saturday pitting FAMU against Bethune Cookman University, nearby businesses say it’s a time when they see a big boost.

News 6 went inside Oley’s Kitchen. It’s a soul food restaurant on Rio Grande Avenue just a few blocks away from Camping World Stadium.

Owner Karl Brown said he usually sees a big boost during events such as EDC and the Florida Classic.

“EDC, probably about a 30-40% boost,” Brown said. “The Florida Classic, maybe 90% if not 100, it’s a huge boost.”

Outside Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Electric Daisy Carnival organizers said they hoped to bring in more than 300,000 people over the event’s three-day span.

Last year, organizers said attendees spent almost $150 million at local businesses during EDC.

According to Florida Citrus Sports, the Florida Classic generates an estimated economic impact of $30 million in Central Florida each year.

“Without that support, it’s a struggle because restaurants are on a cycle. It’s not always 100% busy. These types of boosts help us when it’s a slow time of the year,” Brown said.

