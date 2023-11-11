Electric Daisy Carnival kicks off music festival in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando music festival is underway at Camping World Stadium near downtown Orlando.

The festival is in its 12th year, as it had to skip a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, organizers hope to bring in a record amount of people. The festival is expected to average about 100,000 attendees each day for three days, totaling more than 300,000.

The event’s organizers said that last year, the event paid $14,000,000 in taxes, and its attendees spent almost $150,000,000 at local businesses.

The stages for the music festival can be seen by cars passing through downtown from the 408.

Orlando police had officers and patrol cars stationed around the event on Friday night. Officers were also helped conduct traffic control due to closures and detours.

