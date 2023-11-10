Carols or Cringe? Christmas songs now nonstop on Orlando radio station Magic 107.7

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Nov. 10, and in Orlando, Mariah Carey has already started singing her Christmas anthem.

Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 began its nonstop Christmas program at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Within the first half hour, the station played “All I Want For Christmas is You” for the first time this season, along with classics like “Feliz Navidad,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

While some polls show people think it’s the most overplayed Christmas song, according to music streaming service Spotify, “All I Want for Christmas is You” is also the most streamed song on the service of all time, and people globally start playing Christmas songs as early as Nov. 1.

The Christmas music will continue on Magic 107.7 through Christmas day, as it has in years past. Then it will return to its regular variety of contemporary music.

