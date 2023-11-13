Bill coming to Congress would ban Orbeez, other water beads over child injuries

WASHINGTON – A bill coming to Congress this week would seek to ban a popular children’s toy as the number of children ending up in the hospital from the product grows.

New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone plans to introduce a bill to ban water beads like Orbeez. The colorful water beads are sold in large packs under hundreds of brand names.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has been warning about the dangers posed by water beads, especially to small children. If a child ingests one, the tiny beads can be a choking hazard, and they can grow to 100x their original size when exposed to water.

“They look harmless, they look like they’re fun to use, they’re marketed as crafts, as a toy for children with autism,” said CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric.

But Hoehn-Saric says the beads, which are made with water and super absorbent polymer, don’t always show up on a scan or X-ray, and if they aren’t removed can cause an intestinal blockage.

The CPSC says from 2017 to 2022, children ingesting water beads resulted in 4,500 emergency room visits, with grave internal injuries, lifelong health impacts, and at least one death.

The CPSC is asking childcare centers, camps and schools to avoid these products entirely. The agency also says children should not be allowed to play with water beads unsupervised, the beads should be secured in a container and kept away from small children.

If you suspect your child has swallowed a water bead or had one inserted into their ear or nose, seek medical treatment right away.

