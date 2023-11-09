Ocoee police search for 4 males who shot at victims with frozen Orbeez

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police announced that they are searching for four suspects who shot at locals with frozen Orbeez earlier this month.

Police said that on Nov. 6, officers responded to 560 Flewelling Ave. after receiving reports about the shooting.

In a release, detectives said they learned from the victims that four “young males” drove by in a white Honda Civic and shot at them with the frozen Orbeez.

Police said that the shooters reportedly drove by in a 2011/2012 white Honda Civic (pictured above) (Ocoee Police Department)

During that time, another caller reported that her car had been shot with frozen Orbeez as she was pulling into her driveway, the release shows.

Last year, law enforcement cracked down after teens in Florida began shooting others with Orbeez as part of a social media trend called the “Orbeez Challenge.”

“It might only sting or make a little mark on their arm, but what happens if it hits them in the eye or some other area?” social media expert David Painter told News 6 at the time. “And it could potentially cause more serious harm.”

Anyone with information on the incident or vehicle is urged to contact detectives at (407) 905-3160 or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

