Poll: Should the Pulse Nightclub building be torn down?

People paid their respects on Friday to the 49 lives lost at Pulse Nightclub four years ago.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the city of Orlando moves forward developing plans for a permanent memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub, some are asking if the nightclub building should be included.

Seven-and-a-half years after the shooting that killed 49 people, physically wounded 53 more and emotionally scarred countless others, the building sits behind an interim memorial.

Holes in the cinderblock mark the points of entry made by law enforcement personnel early in the morning of June 12, 2016.

“Something needs to happen there because it really is a big wound -- seeing that awful building with the holes in it, and I don’t even know what condition it’s in,” said Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. “You know, there’s differences of should we keep the building? Should we not? There’s a building that’s been sitting there for seven-and-a-half years with holes in the side, and I kind of doubt that it’s going to be in any condition. We will have to evaluate that.”

