Titusville community fights plans to build development on old golf course

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Sherwood Golf Club may have closed four years ago, but Laura Morra says neighbors still cut the grass and walk the course.

“That’s why I bought this house because I was going to be able to play golf when I retired,” the resident said.

A retirement plan now without golf, Morra said just having the green space is still better than if she had 700 or 800 new neighbors.

Brevard County said it’s reviewing a developer’s application to rezone the old course in order to build a new neighborhood there.

A map from the developer, Ballarena Group, showed the proposed new homes and apartments along the golf course if the county approves rezoning.

“I have concerns about the flooding, the trees, the wildlife, quality of life,” Morra said.

News 6 couldn’t reach the developer for comment Monday.

The developer has talked to neighbors at meetings about the proposal.

News 6, however, received more than a dozen messages from residents regarding the Sherwood Golf Club development to voice their concerns on the Boomtown section of ClickOrlando.com.

They’ve started a campaign and a website, Save Sherwood.com.

Morra thinks the development would hurt property values.

“It’s going to change the entire personality of this area and why people moved here in the first place,” she said.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates if the county approves the developer’s application.

