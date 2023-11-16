IAAPA Expo 2023 opens showcasing attraction industry’s cutting-edge innovations

ORLANDO, Fla. – The world’s attractions industry converged at the Orange County Convention Center Tuesday as IAAPA, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, kicked off its expo.

With a sold-out trade show floor featuring 1,147 exhibitors, leaders said this year’s event promises to redefine the future of attractions through cutting-edge technology, rides, and experiences. Companies from around the world are in Central Florida showcasing what’s new in the theme park industry.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

IAAPA 2023 Expo at Orange County Convention Center (WKMG)

During Tuesday’s opening ceremony at the IAAPA Theater, attendees experienced a mix of entertainment and gained insight into the week ahead.

“IAAPA Expo is the epicenter of innovation and collaboration in the amusement and attractions industry,” said Jakob Wahl, president and chief executive officer for IAAPA. “IAAPA Expo 2023 will undoubtedly set new standards for entertainment and visitor experiences, and we are proud to be able to bring together this dynamic industry.”

Attendees Tuesday had the chance to see first looks at some new attractions coming in the future. One of those was from SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park unveiled the lead car to its all-new “Penguin Trek” roller coaster, which debuts in spring 2024.

Penguin Trek coaster car at IAAPA 2023 (WKMG)

“Penguin Trek” features a unique snowmobile-styled ride car. The engineering and world-class design of this family coaster is credited to Bolliger & Mabillard, renowned for their excellence in roller coaster engineering. With this new addition, SeaWorld Orlando is set to tie the park for the record of the most B&M coasters in one location.

Beyond innovation, IAAPA Expo provides global networking opportunities, creating a dynamic environment for meaningful connections. With attendees from over 100 countries, the event serves as a platform for collaboration and expansion within the attractions sector, welcoming both industry veterans and newcomers alike.

IAAPA 2023 Expo at Orange County Convention Center (WKMG)

IAAPA 2023 runs through Nov. 17.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.