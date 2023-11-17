Power outage cancels classes at Brevard County middle school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A power outage on Merritt Island is keeping students out of the classroom at Jefferson Middle School on Friday, according to the district.

According to Brevard Public Schools, Florida Power & Light is working on a damaged transformer in the area, leaving the school without air conditioning, phones or internet.

The district said it was informed repairs would not be completed Friday, forcing the school to cancel classes.

Parents are encouraged to come and pick up their children at the school; however, buses are also returning riders home as well. The district said staff at the school will remain with students as long as needed.

