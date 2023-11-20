Driver accused of speed racing near Orlando elementary school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was arrested on Sunday night after police caught him speeding near an Orlando elementary school, according to the police department.

In an arrest affidavit, an officer said he was patrolling near Colonial Drive, Orange Blossom Trail and John Young Parkway after receiving reports about reckless drivers.

After receiving a complaint about vehicles at Rock Lake Elementary School, the officer responded to the area, finding a child walking along the sidewalk around 7:15 p.m., the affidavit shows.

“I heard the noise of a revving engine and observed a vehicle traveling north of me,” the officer wrote. “The headlights went up quickly toward the sky. I heard the wheels spin. The vehicle flew past me, and I turned around to follow it north on Tampa Avenue.”

According to police, the driver was driving in a residential neighborhood with children around, speeding at 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. As a result, police said that the driver had “a willful and wanton disregard for public safety.”

Following a chase, the car parked along Forest City Road, and the driver — identified as Drinel Anderson, 27 — was taken into custody around 9:24 p.m., investigators said. They added that two passengers were found in the vehicle, as well.

Police explained that Anderson had a canceled driver’s license and had previously been convicted of fleeing law enforcement last year.

In Sunday night’s arrest, Anderson faces charges of fleeing police at high speed, racing, reckless driving, and driving with a revoked license.

