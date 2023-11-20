The Villages man crashes into staff after not being allowed into car show

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A man from The Villages was arrested over the weekend after he crashed into a worker at a car show, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police said they responded to the area of Alverez Avenue and Main Street on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of the crash.

Upon arrival, they found first responders tending to the car show staff member, who explained that a man — Anthony Guerra, 76 — had gotten “belligerent” after being refused entry into the show, the affidavit said.

As a result, Guerra was asked to leave due to his “aggressive behavior,” police said.

According to investigators, Guerra reportedly became upset, threw a piece of paper at another staff member and then purposefully reversed his car into the victim.

The injured worker was taken to the hospital, and police said they later found Guerra.

Guerra explained that staff had let another group of cars go before him at the event, though he was not allowed in, according to investigators. He added that the victim called him an expletive, prompting him to reverse his vehicle, though he claimed he didn’t see the victim until they were already on the back of his car, records show.

He was arrested and taken into custody on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Guerra was released on Sunday on a bond of $5,000.

