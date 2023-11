ORLANDO, Fla. – A car bursted into flames late Sunday after crashing into a semitruck on John Young Parkway in Orlando.

Police said the driver got distracted and ran into the back of a semi near Princeton Street.

The driver was OK, but the car caught fire after the impact.

The flames were so intense that crews had to block all lanes of traffic while they put out the fire and cleaned up.

