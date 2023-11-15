Strange Florida: Video shows shark sighting on Florida interstate

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A news viewer spotted a shark on Interstate 95 Tuesday, according to News 6 partner WPLG.
Yes, you read that right.
That viewer sent in video of a driver hauling a massive shark hanging from the tailgate of a pickup truck cruising down the freeway in Hollywood.
[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]
It appears the guy doing the hauling was a fisherman transporting his big catch.
The viewer who sent Local 10 the video believes the shark is a nine- or 10-foot-long bull shark.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: