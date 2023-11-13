This is one of the most destructive invasive animals in US. Find out how many sighted near you

This Wild hog was photographed at one of the game camera sites at Big Cypress National Preserve in May 2014. They occur in all of Florida's 67 counties within a wide variety of habitats, but prefer oak-cabbage palm hammocks, freshwater marshes and sloughs and pine flatwoods.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With nearly 1,200 wild hog reports statewide, Florida is No. 3 in the nation for problems with wild pigs, according to Captain Experiences.

One of the most destructive invasive animals in the U.S., the Department of Agriculture reports that these hogs cause approximately $2.5 billion in damage each year.

To track these animals, the U.S. Forest Service uses EDDMapS — a service created in 2015 by the University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health to record reports about invasive species.

The number of wild pig encounters reported in each Florida county through this service is as follows.

EDDMapS also provides addresses where some of these encounters have taken place.

Scroll down to see which addresses in Central Florida have had wild pig sightings.

BREVARD COUNTY

City Address Cocoa 7313 Bumelia Drive Cocoa 6421 Ailes Ave. Melbourne 5405 Sand Lake Drive Sebastian State Highway 9, north of Buffer Preserve Road

FLAGLER COUNTY

City Address Flagler Beach 305 9th Street South Palm Coast 13 Crosslink Court Palm Coast Palm Harbor Parkway and Cimmaron Drive Palm Coast 97 Blare Drive Palm Coast 16 N. Village Pkwy. Palm Coast 86 Black Bear Lane Palm Coast 23 Blackburn Place Palm Coast Emerald Lake Drive Palm Coast 7 Hidden Lakes Drive

LAKE COUNTY

City Address Clermont 17024 Goldcrest Loop Clermont 12404 County Road 561 Eustis 228 Magnolia Circle Eustis 36239 Clear Lake Drive Groveland 622 E. Broad Street Lady Lake 39029 Griffin Landing Sorrento Sorrento Avenue and Church Street

MARION COUNTY

Belleview 13246 SE 30 Court Citra 18101 NE 45th Avenue Road Dunnellon U.S. Highway 41 and County Road 40 Dunnellon 20090 Wood Duck Drive Dunnellon 18955 SW 108th Loop Ocala SE 75th Street and SE 30th Court Ocala 5750 SW 1st Lane Summerfield 1801 Nebraska Loop

ORANGE COUNTY

City Address Christmas 927 Cupid Ave. Orlando South Street and South Orange Avenue Orlando 8257 Prestbury Drive Orlando 4315 Northern Dancer Way Orlando 14002 Deep Forest Court Orlando 5901 Young Pine Road Orlando 2235 Crystal Falls Way

OSCEOLA COUNTY

City Address Kissimmee 2540 Greenwood Drive Kissimmee 4645 Huron Bay Circle Kissimmee 900 Buckley Drive Poinciana KOA Street and Marigold Avenue St. Cloud 6250 Oak Shore Drive St. Cloud 3750 Henry J Ave. Yeehaw Junction US Highway 441 and State Road 60

POLK COUNTY

City Address Auburndale 217 Summershore Drive Bartow 1350 E. Church Street Bartow 4770 Bomber Road Davenport 348-418 Eagle Ridge Drive Davenport 1937 Chickasaw Blvd. Davenport 439 Preserve Point Blvd. Davenport 459-307 Heather Hill Blvd. Dundee 209 E. Main Street Dundee 223 1st Street Dundee 209 E. Main Street Haines City 501 Highway 17 Indian Lake Estate 6449 Lantana Drive Kissimmee 529 Gull Drive Kissimmee 560 Hummingbird Court Kissimmee 504 Partridge Drive Lakeland 72 Lake Morton Drive Lakeland 510 Wildlife Trail Lakeland 528 Villa Vista Blvd. Lakeland Crews Lake Drive and Fox Tree Lane Lakeland 72 Lake Morton Drive Lakeland Tomkow Road and Commonwealth Avenue Lakeland 4411 Southride Trail Lakeland 2610 Grandbury Grove Road Lake Alfred 383 Cedar Glen Drive Lake Alfred 480 E. Haines Blvd. Lake Wales 301 E. Central Ave. Lake Wales S. Martin Road and State Road 60 Polk City 8810 Fox Cliff Drive Winter Haven 2607 Ashburn Place Winter Haven 1205 W. Lake Hamilton Drive

SEMINOLE COUNTY

City Address Sanford 3741-3733 Jessup Ave.

SUMTER COUNTY

City Address Bushnell 202 Martin Luther King Junior Ave.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

City Address DeBary 201 Grand Central Blvd. Deens Orange Land 1855 Cattle Creek Lane Edgewater 1880 Air Park Road New Smyrna Beach 100 Creekside Circle New Smyrna Beach 2076 Jungle Road New Smyrna Beach 219 N. Dixie Fwy. New Smyrna Beach 4054 Pioneer Way New Smyrna Beach Southwest of 3031 Pioneer Trail Oak Hill 317 Stacy Grove Road Oak Hill 299-251 S. Ridgewood Ave. Port Orange 743-769 Victory Lane

