This is one of the most destructive invasive animals in US. Find out how many sighted near you

ORLANDO, Fla. – With nearly 1,200 wild hog reports statewide, Florida is No. 3 in the nation for problems with wild pigs, according to Captain Experiences.
One of the most destructive invasive animals in the U.S., the Department of Agriculture reports that these hogs cause approximately $2.5 billion in damage each year.
To track these animals, the U.S. Forest Service uses EDDMapS — a service created in 2015 by the University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health to record reports about invasive species.
The number of wild pig encounters reported in each Florida county through this service is as follows.
EDDMapS also provides addresses where some of these encounters have taken place.
Scroll down to see which addresses in Central Florida have had wild pig sightings.
BREVARD COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Cocoa
|7313 Bumelia Drive
|Cocoa
|6421 Ailes Ave.
|Melbourne
|5405 Sand Lake Drive
|Sebastian
|State Highway 9, north of Buffer Preserve Road
FLAGLER COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Flagler Beach
|305 9th Street South
|Palm Coast
|13 Crosslink Court
|Palm Coast
|Palm Harbor Parkway and Cimmaron Drive
|Palm Coast
|97 Blare Drive
|Palm Coast
|16 N. Village Pkwy.
|Palm Coast
|86 Black Bear Lane
|Palm Coast
|23 Blackburn Place
|Palm Coast
|Emerald Lake Drive
|Palm Coast
|7 Hidden Lakes Drive
LAKE COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Clermont
|17024 Goldcrest Loop
|Clermont
|12404 County Road 561
|Eustis
|228 Magnolia Circle
|Eustis
|36239 Clear Lake Drive
|Groveland
|622 E. Broad Street
|Lady Lake
|39029 Griffin Landing
|Sorrento
|Sorrento Avenue and Church Street
MARION COUNTY
|Belleview
|13246 SE 30 Court
|Citra
|18101 NE 45th Avenue Road
|Dunnellon
|U.S. Highway 41 and County Road 40
|Dunnellon
|20090 Wood Duck Drive
|Dunnellon
|18955 SW 108th Loop
|Ocala
|SE 75th Street and SE 30th Court
|Ocala
|5750 SW 1st Lane
|Summerfield
|1801 Nebraska Loop
ORANGE COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Christmas
|927 Cupid Ave.
|Orlando
|South Street and South Orange Avenue
|Orlando
|8257 Prestbury Drive
|Orlando
|4315 Northern Dancer Way
|Orlando
|14002 Deep Forest Court
|Orlando
|5901 Young Pine Road
|Orlando
|2235 Crystal Falls Way
OSCEOLA COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Kissimmee
|2540 Greenwood Drive
|Kissimmee
|4645 Huron Bay Circle
|Kissimmee
|900 Buckley Drive
|Poinciana
|KOA Street and Marigold Avenue
|St. Cloud
|6250 Oak Shore Drive
|St. Cloud
|3750 Henry J Ave.
|Yeehaw Junction
|US Highway 441 and State Road 60
POLK COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Auburndale
|217 Summershore Drive
|Bartow
|1350 E. Church Street
|Bartow
|4770 Bomber Road
|Davenport
|348-418 Eagle Ridge Drive
|Davenport
|1937 Chickasaw Blvd.
|Davenport
|439 Preserve Point Blvd.
|Davenport
|459-307 Heather Hill Blvd.
|Dundee
|209 E. Main Street
|Dundee
|223 1st Street
|Dundee
|209 E. Main Street
|Haines City
|501 Highway 17
|Indian Lake Estate
|6449 Lantana Drive
|Kissimmee
|529 Gull Drive
|Kissimmee
|560 Hummingbird Court
|Kissimmee
|504 Partridge Drive
|Lakeland
|72 Lake Morton Drive
|Lakeland
|510 Wildlife Trail
|Lakeland
|528 Villa Vista Blvd.
|Lakeland
|Crews Lake Drive and Fox Tree Lane
|Lakeland
|72 Lake Morton Drive
|Lakeland
|Tomkow Road and Commonwealth Avenue
|Lakeland
|4411 Southride Trail
|Lakeland
|2610 Grandbury Grove Road
|Lake Alfred
|383 Cedar Glen Drive
|Lake Alfred
|480 E. Haines Blvd.
|Lake Wales
|301 E. Central Ave.
|Lake Wales
|S. Martin Road and State Road 60
|Polk City
|8810 Fox Cliff Drive
|Winter Haven
|2607 Ashburn Place
|Winter Haven
|1205 W. Lake Hamilton Drive
SEMINOLE COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Sanford
|3741-3733 Jessup Ave.
SUMTER COUNTY
|City
|Address
|Bushnell
|202 Martin Luther King Junior Ave.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
|City
|Address
|DeBary
|201 Grand Central Blvd.
|Deens Orange Land
|1855 Cattle Creek Lane
|Edgewater
|1880 Air Park Road
|New Smyrna Beach
|100 Creekside Circle
|New Smyrna Beach
|2076 Jungle Road
|New Smyrna Beach
|219 N. Dixie Fwy.
|New Smyrna Beach
|4054 Pioneer Way
|New Smyrna Beach
|Southwest of 3031 Pioneer Trail
|Oak Hill
|317 Stacy Grove Road
|Oak Hill
|299-251 S. Ridgewood Ave.
|Port Orange
|743-769 Victory Lane
