This is one of the most destructive invasive animals in US. Find out how many sighted near you

Florida ranks 3rd in nation for problems with wild hogs

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

This Wild hog was photographed at one of the game camera sites at Big Cypress National Preserve in May 2014. They occur in all of Florida's 67 counties within a wide variety of habitats, but prefer oak-cabbage palm hammocks, freshwater marshes and sloughs and pine flatwoods. (2014 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

ORLANDO, Fla. – With nearly 1,200 wild hog reports statewide, Florida is No. 3 in the nation for problems with wild pigs, according to Captain Experiences.

One of the most destructive invasive animals in the U.S., the Department of Agriculture reports that these hogs cause approximately $2.5 billion in damage each year.

To track these animals, the U.S. Forest Service uses EDDMapS — a service created in 2015 by the University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health to record reports about invasive species.

The number of wild pig encounters reported in each Florida county through this service is as follows.

EDDMapS also provides addresses where some of these encounters have taken place.

Scroll down to see which addresses in Central Florida have had wild pig sightings.

BREVARD COUNTY

CityAddress
Cocoa7313 Bumelia Drive
Cocoa6421 Ailes Ave.
Melbourne5405 Sand Lake Drive
SebastianState Highway 9, north of Buffer Preserve Road

FLAGLER COUNTY

CityAddress
Flagler Beach305 9th Street South
Palm Coast13 Crosslink Court
Palm CoastPalm Harbor Parkway and Cimmaron Drive
Palm Coast97 Blare Drive
Palm Coast16 N. Village Pkwy.
Palm Coast86 Black Bear Lane
Palm Coast23 Blackburn Place
Palm CoastEmerald Lake Drive
Palm Coast7 Hidden Lakes Drive

LAKE COUNTY

CityAddress
Clermont17024 Goldcrest Loop
Clermont12404 County Road 561
Eustis228 Magnolia Circle
Eustis36239 Clear Lake Drive
Groveland622 E. Broad Street
Lady Lake39029 Griffin Landing
SorrentoSorrento Avenue and Church Street

MARION COUNTY

Belleview13246 SE 30 Court
Citra18101 NE 45th Avenue Road
DunnellonU.S. Highway 41 and County Road 40
Dunnellon20090 Wood Duck Drive
Dunnellon18955 SW 108th Loop
OcalaSE 75th Street and SE 30th Court
Ocala5750 SW 1st Lane
Summerfield1801 Nebraska Loop

ORANGE COUNTY

CityAddress
Christmas927 Cupid Ave.
OrlandoSouth Street and South Orange Avenue
Orlando8257 Prestbury Drive
Orlando4315 Northern Dancer Way
Orlando14002 Deep Forest Court
Orlando5901 Young Pine Road
Orlando2235 Crystal Falls Way

OSCEOLA COUNTY

CityAddress
Kissimmee2540 Greenwood Drive
Kissimmee4645 Huron Bay Circle
Kissimmee900 Buckley Drive
PoincianaKOA Street and Marigold Avenue
St. Cloud6250 Oak Shore Drive
St. Cloud3750 Henry J Ave.
Yeehaw JunctionUS Highway 441 and State Road 60

POLK COUNTY

CityAddress
Auburndale217 Summershore Drive
Bartow1350 E. Church Street
Bartow4770 Bomber Road
Davenport348-418 Eagle Ridge Drive
Davenport1937 Chickasaw Blvd.
Davenport439 Preserve Point Blvd.
Davenport459-307 Heather Hill Blvd.
Dundee209 E. Main Street
Dundee223 1st Street
Dundee209 E. Main Street
Haines City501 Highway 17
Indian Lake Estate6449 Lantana Drive
Kissimmee529 Gull Drive
Kissimmee560 Hummingbird Court
Kissimmee504 Partridge Drive
Lakeland72 Lake Morton Drive
Lakeland510 Wildlife Trail
Lakeland528 Villa Vista Blvd.
LakelandCrews Lake Drive and Fox Tree Lane
Lakeland72 Lake Morton Drive
LakelandTomkow Road and Commonwealth Avenue
Lakeland4411 Southride Trail
Lakeland2610 Grandbury Grove Road
Lake Alfred383 Cedar Glen Drive
Lake Alfred480 E. Haines Blvd.
Lake Wales301 E. Central Ave.
Lake WalesS. Martin Road and State Road 60
Polk City8810 Fox Cliff Drive
Winter Haven2607 Ashburn Place
Winter Haven1205 W. Lake Hamilton Drive

SEMINOLE COUNTY

CityAddress
Sanford3741-3733 Jessup Ave.

SUMTER COUNTY

CityAddress
Bushnell202 Martin Luther King Junior Ave.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

CityAddress
DeBary201 Grand Central Blvd.
Deens Orange Land1855 Cattle Creek Lane
Edgewater1880 Air Park Road
New Smyrna Beach100 Creekside Circle
New Smyrna Beach2076 Jungle Road
New Smyrna Beach219 N. Dixie Fwy.
New Smyrna Beach4054 Pioneer Way
New Smyrna BeachSouthwest of 3031 Pioneer Trail
Oak Hill317 Stacy Grove Road
Oak Hill299-251 S. Ridgewood Ave.
Port Orange743-769 Victory Lane

