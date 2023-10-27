COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: FBI releases Florida violent crime stats. Here’s what they show

The FBI last week released its 2022 data for violent crime across the United States, including the state of Florida.

According to those stats, Florida’s rate of violent crime, which includes homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and sexual battery, was well below the national average.

[NOTE: Data used in the graph is based on information from the FBI and population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau]

Based on the data, the following trends were observed statewide:

Offenders ages 20-39 were reported in the greatest number of violent crimes — 9,680 offenses

Most violent crimes happen in a person’s home — 10,766 offenses

Offenses were most often linked to vandalism or property damage — 949 offenses

“Personal weapons” like hands, feet or fists made up the greatest number of weapon types used — 4,140 offenses

Victims and offenders were typically strangers or had an unknown relationship — 8,214 offenses

According to the FBI, the numbers are based on data from reports voluntarily submitted to the agency, so some law enforcement agencies don’t have violent crime data reported for 2022.

Due to a transition to a new reporting system, several agencies also don’t have violent crime data for 2021, the FBI said.

Below are the violent crime figures for each Central Florida county.

BREVARD COUNTY

Titusville Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Brevard County’s police departments — 264 offenses

Meanwhile, Melbourne Beach Police Department had the fewest number reported — 2 offenses

Cocoa Beach, Indialantic, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Rockledge police departments did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

FLAGLER COUNTY

Bunnell Police Department did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

LAKE COUNTY

Clermont Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Lake County’s police departments — 71 offenses

Meanwhile, Astatula Police Department had the fewest number reported — 5 offenses

Lake County Sheriff’s Office did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

Eustis, Fruitland, Groveland, Lady Lake, Minneola, Mount Dora and Umatilla police departments did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

MARION COUNTY

Ocala Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Marion County’s police departments — 221 offenses

Meanwhile, Dunnellon Police Department had the fewest number reported — 10 offenses

Belleview Police Department did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

ORANGE COUNTY

Orlando Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Orange County’s police departments — 2,597 offenses

Meanwhile, Edgewood Police Department had the fewest number reported — 7 offenses

Belle Isle, Eatonville, Oakland, Ocoee, Windermere and Winter Garden police departments did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Kissimmee Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Osceola County’s police departments — 326 offenses

Meanwhile, St. Cloud Police Department had the fewest number reported — 151 offenses

POLK COUNTY

Winter Haven Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Polk County’s police departments — 174 offenses

Meanwhile, Lake Hamilton Police Department had the fewest number reported — 3 offenses

Lakeland Police Department did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Sanford Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Seminole County’s police departments — 351 offenses

Meanwhile, Lake Mary Police Department had the fewest number reported — 21 offenses

Winter Springs Police Department did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

SUMTER COUNTY

Wildwood Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Sumter County’s police departments — 64 offenses

Meanwhile, Center Hill Police Department had the fewest number reported — 4 offenses

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Daytona Beach Police Department had the greatest number of reported violent crimes last year among Volusia County’s police departments — 716 offenses

Meanwhile, Ponce Inlet Police Department had the fewest number reported — 2 offenses

Edgewater Police Department did not have any violent crime figures reported by the FBI for 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: