Intruder tried to enter Port Orange home through window before being shot, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – On Tuesday, police provided more details on a case last week in which a homeowner fatally shot a home intruder in Port Orange.

The shooting happened shortly around 12:05 a.m. on Thursday at a home along Pelham Drive, according to investigators.

In an updated release, police said the intruder — identified as Justin Dematos, 46 — had approached the home shortly after midnight. The residents were woken up after their dogs began barking, and they heard someone in the backyard.

When Dematos rang the doorbell, he was “verbally confronted by the homeowner,” causing Dematos to walk off, police said.

However, Dematos went to the side of the home, and he reportedly took off the screen to the bedroom window, which had been left slightly ajar, detectives added.

The release shows the homeowner again confronted Dematos about why he was there, though Dematos didn’t answer.

Instead, Dematos tried to enter through the window and was shot by the homeowner, killing the intruder, police said.

According to detectives, no one in the victim’s home was injured during the incident, and Dematos acted alone.

