‘No hazard’ after suspicious object shut down traffic in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Church Street entertainment area in downtown Orlando is currently shut down because of a suspicious object found on the street. Police now say it is not a hazard and they were now working to clear the scene.

An Orlando police robot was used to render the object safe on Church Street, which could be seen on video as three red tubes or sticks tied or stuck together.

The owner of Hamburger Mary’s tells News 6 that the object was on the sidewalk across the street in front of two vacant restaurants. He also said police told him to evacuate the restaurant as a precaution this afternoon.

According to Orlando police, the following roads were closed:

West Church Street to Orange Avenue

West Pine Street to East Pine Street

West South Street to East South Street

Police say they are in the process of clearing the street now.

